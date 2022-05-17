Edie Falco joins Pete Davidson’s Peacock series ‘Bupkis’

May 16 (UPI) — Edie Falco has joined the cast of Pete Davidson‘s upcoming half-hour comedy series on Peacock titled “Bupkis.”

Falco, best known for her roles on “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie,” will portray Davidson’s mom on the series.

The actress and Davidson made the announcement Monday during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation.

“Bupkis” will follow Davidson as a heightened, fictionalized version of himself. The show will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the comedian’s unfiltered and original worldview.

Davidson is also writing and executive producing.

He co-wrote the series with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who are also executive producing alongside “Saturday Night Live” head Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.