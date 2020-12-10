Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Dec. 10 (UPI) — Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres said.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she continued, an indication that her daytime talk show will go on a hiatus.

The latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” aired on Wednesday with “Hamilton”‘s Leslie Odom Jr. appearing in person. “Bachelorette Tayshia Adams” appeared virtually.

DeGeneres returned to her daytime talk show for Season 18 in September where she apologized for allegations that the series was home to a toxic workplace.