July 23 (UPI) — Elon Musk announced his latest big changes to the Twitter platform on Sunday with the trademark bird soon to be replaced with an “X.”

Musk tweeted early Sunday morning that the Twitter brand will change, possibly starting on Monday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted.

Later Musk noted that X.com now directs browsers to Twitter. He said an interim X logo will go live on Twitter on Sunday. Musk launched X.com as a startup in 1999, according to ABC News. It was a financial services company that has since become PayPal.

Musk posted a short video teasing what the new logo may look like.

Musk has made several high-profile changes to the social media platform since acquiring it in a $44 billion deal last fall. Chief among them has been the implementation of a paid verification subscription, the reinstatement of several controversial profiles and loosened disinformation policies.

Earlier this month, the Twitter owner said the company has lost about 50% of its advertising revenue due to many advertisers abandoning the platform.

The company’s chief competitor Meta has meanwhile launched a new social media platform, Threads, to rival Twitter.

Twitter has since sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, arguing that it has unlawfully misappropriated “trade secrets and other intellectual property” from Twitter.