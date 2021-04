April 25 (UPI) — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to guest host the May 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live” in New York.

“Let’s find out just how live “Saturday Night Live” really is,” Musk, 49, tweeted.

Pop star Miley Cyrus , 28, will serve as the evening’s musical guest.

The most recent new episode of the sketch-comedy show aired April 10 with Carey Mulligan as guest host and Kid Cudi singing.

The NBC series is now in its 46th season.