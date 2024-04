April 14 (UPI) — Ryan Gosling‘s Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt and former Saturday Night Live cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.

Blunt and Gosling sang a song making fun of the supposed rivalry between their respective 2023 blockbuster movies — Oppenheimer and Barbie — how difficult it has been letting go of their characters and how it’s time to move on to promoting Fall Guy.