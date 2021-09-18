Emmy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 18 (UPI) — The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the event for the first time. The Emmys celebrate excellence in television.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead all contenders with 24 nominations each followed by “WandaVision” with 23, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live” with 21 and “Ted Lasso” with 20.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart are executive producing the ceremony, with Hamish Hamilton directing.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT

Network: CBS

Online: The Emmys will also be streaming on Paramount+. CBS is available through Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Presenters: Dolly Parton, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael DouglasAva DuVernayTaraji P. HensonGayle KingLL Cool JJada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kaley CuocoBilly PorterDan LevyEugene Levy, Anni Murphy, Catherine O’ Hara, Mindy KalingSeth RogenKerry WashingtonAnthony Anderson, Paulina Alexis, Angela BassettKate BeckinsaleAdrien BrodyStephen ColbertJennifer Coolidge, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson FelixAmerica Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jaconds, Ken JeongVanessa Lachey, Jessica Long, Sarah PaulsonAmy Poehler, MJ Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis RossHailee SteinfeldPatrick StewartWilmer Valderrama, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

Nominees

Outstanding Drama

  • “The Boys”
  • “Bridgerton”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Pose”
  • “This is Us”

Outstanding Comedy

  • “Black-ish”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “Pen15”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • “I May Destroy You”
  • “Mare of Easttown”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “The Underground Railroad”
  • “WandaVision”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
  • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”
  • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

