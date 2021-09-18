Emmy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Sept. 18 (UPI) — The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the event for the first time. The Emmys celebrate excellence in television.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead all contenders with 24 nominations each followed by “WandaVision” with 23, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live” with 21 and “Ted Lasso” with 20.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart are executive producing the ceremony, with Hamish Hamilton directing.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT

Network: CBS

Online: The Emmys will also be streaming on Paramount+. CBS is available through Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Presenters: Dolly Parton, Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi, Rita Wilson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kaley Cuoco, Billy Porter, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Anni Murphy, Catherine O’ Hara, Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Paulina Alexis, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jaconds, Ken Jeong, Vanessa Lachey, Jessica Long, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, MJ Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang.

Nominees

Outstanding Drama

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is Us”

Outstanding Comedy

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series