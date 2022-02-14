‘Encanto’ tops U.S. album chart again

Feb. 12 (UPI) — The soundtrack to the movie musical “Encanto” is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM,” followed by Gunna’s “DS4EVER” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Colors” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Adele’s 30 at No. 6, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at No. 7, The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 8, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at No. 10.