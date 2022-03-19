‘Encanto’ tops U.S. album chart for a 9th week

March 19 (UPI) — The soundtrack to the movie musical “Encanto” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is King Von’s “What It Means to Be King,” followed by Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3, Kodak Black’s “Back for Everything” at No. 4 and Gunna’s “DS4EVER” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 6, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at No. 7, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at No. 8, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 9 and DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than You” at No. 10.