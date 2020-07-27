‘Enter the Dragon,’ ‘Elm Street’ actor John Saxon dead at 83

July 27 (UPI) — “Enter the Dragon” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” star John Saxon has died of pneumonia in Tennessee, his wife Gloria said.

Born Carmine Orrico in New York, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor was 83 when he died Saturday.

Saxon studied with legendary acting coach Stella Adler and was skilled in judo and karate.

He amassed more than 200 screen credits during his six-decade career, including “Rock, Pretty Baby,” “Summer Love,” “The Reluctant Debutante,” “This Happy Feeling,” “The Unguarded Moment,” “The Unforgiven,” “Cry Tough,” “War Hunt,” “The Appaloosa,” “Black Christmas,” “Dynasty,” “Falcon Crest” and “The Bold Ones.”

“Sad day. Our condolences to the Saxon family. Thank you for your talent, John. Rest In Peace,” tweeted Shannon Lee, daughter of Saxon’s “Enter the Dragon” co-star Bruce Lee.