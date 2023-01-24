‘Everything Everywhere’ leads Oscar nominations with 11

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine nods apiece.

Blockbuster sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water earned Best Picture nominations, too. However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did not secure a slot in the top category.

The movie was not entirely overlooked, though.

Angela Bassett earned a mention for Best Supporting Actress, the first acting nomination for a Marvel movie, for her performance in Black Panther. The film also is nominated for several technical awards.

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian artist nominated for Best Actress.

2022 was a great year for women storytellers like Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Maria Schrader and Charlotte Wells, but none of them were nominated for Best Director for their respective films Women Talking, The Woman King, She Said and Aftersun.

Instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlisted only men in the category after awarding the title of Best Director to women the past two years — Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for Power of the Dog.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams read the names of those who are up for Hollywood’s most prestigious awards, which will recognize excellence in cinema for 2022.

The Academy Award winners will be announced March 12 at a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the ceremony for a third time.

The nominees are:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tar

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, The Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Sound Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Applause” by Diane Warren from Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR

“This is a Life” by Ryan Lott and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sea Beast

Turning Red

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny