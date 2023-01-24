‘Everything Everywhere’ leads Oscar nominations with 11

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Everything Everywhere All At Once was nominated for a leading 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, on Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.
All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine nods apiece.
Blockbuster sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water earned Best Picture nominations, too. However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did not secure a slot in the top category.
The movie was not entirely overlooked, though.
Angela Bassett earned a mention for Best Supporting Actress, the first acting nomination for a Marvel movie, for her performance in Black Panther. The film also is nominated for several technical awards.
Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian artist nominated for Best Actress.
2022 was a great year for women storytellers like Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Maria Schrader and Charlotte Wells, but none of them were nominated for Best Director for their respective films Women Talking, The Woman King, She Said and Aftersun.
Instead, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlisted only men in the category after awarding the title of Best Director to women the past two years — Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for Power of the Dog.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams read the names of those who are up for Hollywood’s most prestigious awards, which will recognize excellence in cinema for 2022.
The Academy Award winners will be announced March 12 at a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the ceremony for a third time.
The nominees are:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tar
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, The Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Sound Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
“Applause” by Diane Warren from Tell It Like A Woman
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR
“This is a Life” by Ryan Lott and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup & Hair Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sea Beast
Turning Red
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny