‘F9’ earns $24M, tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

July 4 (UPI) — Vin Diesel’s action picture, “F9,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $24 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Boss Baby: Family Business” with $17.3 million, followed by “The Forever Purge” at No. 3 with $12.8 million, “A Quiet Place Part II” at No. 4 with $4.2 million and “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Cruella” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” at No. 7 with $2.3 million, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” at No. 8 with $1.29 million, “In the Heights” at No. 9 with $1.28 million and “Zola” at No. 10 with $1.23 million.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming platforms in a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, which kept many cinemas closed for nearly a year.

Most theaters in the United States and Canada are now open.

Last week’s Top 10 grossed about $96 million domestically, including $70 million in receipts for F9. This week’s box office take was about $70 million.