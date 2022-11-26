‘Fame,’ ‘What a Feeling’ singer Irene Cara dead at 63

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, her publicist announced on Twitter Saturday.

She is best known for performing the 1980s anthems “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Cara’s representative Judith A. Moose said in a statement.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

In addition to singing, Cara also acted in the miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations” and movies “Fame,” “Sparkle,” “DC Cab” and “Happily Ever After.”