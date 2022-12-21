Fandango: ‘Guardians 3,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ among most anticipated 2023 movies

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Fandango announced Tuesday that “Guardians of the Galaxy” Vol. 3 was the most anticipated movie of 2023.

The movie ticket app surveyed 5,000 ticket buyers.

Runners-up included “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the upcoming “Aquaman, Mission: Impossible” and “Creed” sequels, the “Hunger Games” prequel and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Fandango also noted that 84% of those surveyed planned to see six or more new movies in theaters, with 97% planning to see more in 2023 than they saw in 2022. Some 72% also expressed interest in seeing movies in IMAX and large-format screens.

Fandango also asked moviegoers what their most anticipated new performances were. “The Little Mermaid“‘s Halle Bailey won, followed by Viola Davis in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” Christopher Walken in “Dune: Part 2” and Margot Robbie in “Barbie.”

The most anticipated returning heroes are Chris Pratt, Harrison Ford, Keanu Reeves, Zoe Saldana and Paul Rudd. Most anticipated villains are Melissa McCarthy in “The Little Mermaid,” Bill Skarsgard in “John Wick 4,” Jonathan Majors in “Ant-Man,” Jack Black in “Super Mario” and Jason Momoa in “Fast X.” Majors is also playing the antagonist in “Creed III.”

For most anticipated horror movie, “Salem’s Lot” topped new entries in the “Insidious,” “Exorcist” and “Scream” franchises, and “M3gan.” “Spider-Verse” led most anticipated family films ahead of “Super Mario,” “Little Mermaid,” “Haunted Mansion” and Pixar’s “Elemental.”

The most anticipated live-action comedies are “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Barbie,” “Cocaine Bear,” “House Party” and “80 for Brady.” Most anticipated action movies (non-superhero) are “Indiana Jones,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Hunger Games,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Fast X.”

Most anticipated superhero movies are “Guardians,” “Spider-Verse,” “Ant-Man,” “The Marvels” and “Aquaman.”