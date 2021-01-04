Former Bond girl, ‘That ’70s Show’ alum Tanya Roberts dead at 65

By
United Press International
-
"A View to a Kill" co-stars Tanya Roberts (L) and Roger Moore hold a press conference in San Francisco in 1985. Roberts died Sunday at the age of 65. File Photo by Lloyd Francis/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) — “A View to a Killand “That ’70s Show actress Tanya Roberts has died at age 65, her representative announced Sunday.

“I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them,” her spokesman Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

Her death was not coronavirus-related.

Roberts’ other credits include “Forced Entry,” “Sheena,” “Beastmaster,” “Body Slam,” “Night Eyes,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat.”

She is survived by her husband, Lance, and sister, Barbara Chase.

