Former Bond girl, ‘That ’70s Show’ alum Tanya Roberts dead at 65

Jan. 4 (UPI) — “A View to a Kill” and “That ’70s Show“ actress Tanya Roberts has died at age 65, her representative announced Sunday.

“I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them,” her spokesman Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reported the former model collapsed at home on Dec. 24 after walking her dogs. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, but her condition never improved and she died Sunday.

Her death was not coronavirus-related.

Roberts’ other credits include “Forced Entry,” “Sheena,” “Beastmaster,” “Body Slam,” “Night Eyes,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat.”

She is survived by her husband, Lance, and sister, Barbara Chase.