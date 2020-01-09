Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom working on ‘Nanny’ musical for Broadway

Jan. 8 (UPI) — Writer-actress-producers Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom announced Wednesday they are working on a Broadway musical based on Drescher’s beloved 1990s sitcom, “The Nanny.”

“‘The Nanny Musical’ Broadway Bound! Go online it’s all over the news! @cancerschmancer @nbcindebted #thenannymusical #indebted #bethechange #detox,” Drescher captioned a throwback photo of her with the late Elizabeth Taylor, a 1996 guest star on “The Nanny.”

Producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger said in a press release that the musical will feature a book written by Drescher and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, with lyrics by Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and Adam Schlesinger.

“So excited that I can finally talk about this!” Bloom tweeted, along with a link to a news report about the development.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” director Marc Bruni is on-board to helm the show about an outspoken, working-class woman who becomes the caregiver for the children of a wealthy widower.

Co-starring Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Nicholle Tom and Lauren Lane, the TV version initially aired 1993 through 1999.

No casting has been announced for the stage production yet.

Bloom is best known for creating and starring in the musical dramedy series, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”