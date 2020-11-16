‘Freaky’ tops the North American box office with $3.7M

Nov. 16 (UPI) — The Vince Vaughn-Kathryn Newton horror-comedy “Freaky” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $3.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 on the weekend roster was “Let Him Go” with $1.8 million, followed by “The War with Grandpa” at No. 3 with $1.3 million, “Come Play” at No. 4 with $1.1 million and “Honest Thief” at No. 5 with $800,000.

Rounding out the top tier were “Tenet” at No. 6 with $735,000, “Guardians of the Galaxy” at No. 7 with $406,000, “True to the Game 2” at No. 8 with $288,000, “Toy Story” at No. 9 with $222,000 and “Elf” at No. 10 with $170,000.