French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly

Nov. 24 (UPI) — Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.

“I get excited every time and so does Winston,” Winston’s handler Perry Payson said after the win was declared.

“The National Dog Show in Philadelphia with the television exposure on Thanksgiving Day is obviously special. We’ve had a lot of support and that’s what happens with a dog of this quality.”

John O’Hurley and David Frei returned to host the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event, which aired on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The annual National Dog Show first took place in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show.

The competition was only canceled 1928 and 1932 due to the Great Depression.

NBC began airing the event in 2002, rebranding it as The National Dog Show.

Claire the Scottish Deerhound won Best in Show in 2021 and 2020, marking the first time in the event’s history that the same dog earned the honor two years running.