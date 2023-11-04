Funeral held for Matthew Perry at cemetery near ‘Friends’ studio

Nov. 4 (UPI) — A funeral was held Friday for actor Matthew Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios where he starred in Friends for 10 seasons.

Among the mourners at the two-hour private service, according to People.com, were his former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed the sad reunion.

TMZ published photos of guests arriving and Perry’s family carrying his wooden coffin into the chapel.

Perry — who battled substance abuse and health issues most of his adult life — was discovered dead in his hot tub after playing pickleball on Oct. 28. He was 54.

An autopsy was conducted Oct. 29, but the cause of death has been deferred pending the results of toxicology tests.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer said in a joint statement Monday.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”