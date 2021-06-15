FX sets Juneteenth marathons with films, ‘Black-ish’

June 14 (UPI) — FX has announced a slate of Juneteenth marathons, which will include films such as “Selma,” and “Black-ish.”

Juneteenth celebrates the end to slavery in the United States and marks the day when U.S. Army ships forced Texas landowners to free the last of their slaves.

FX will air a movie marathon consisting of “Selma,” “The Hate U Give,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Green Book” and “Hidden Figures” on Saturday from 7 a.m. EDT to 4 a.m. EDT.

FXX will host the “Black-ish” marathon, which will include episodes that explore what it means to be Black in America today.

The “Black-ish” marathon, which runs Saturday from 7 a.m. EDT to 4 p.m. EDT, will feature the show’s Season 4 premiere episode that dealt with Juneteenth.

FXM will also air a movie marathon featuring “The Hate U Give,” “Get Out” and “Selma” on Saturday from 3 p.m. EDT to 3:30 a.m. EDT.

“Black-ish” was renewed by ABC for an eighth and final season in May.