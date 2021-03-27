Gephardt Daily: Pic of the night – Waxing Gibbous moon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Waxing Moon
The Waxing Moon as seen from the Wasatch Front, Friday, March 26, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a bit of eye candy in the sky Friday night.

Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza caught these images of the waxing gibbous moon about 8 p.m.

According to NASA, the Waxing Gibbous phase takes place between a half moon and the full moon phase.

Earthlings enjoy a slightly different view of the moon every night with eight distinct phases over a period of 27 days.

For those who slept, or perhaps day-dreamed their way through basic astronomy classes, the phases of the moon are as follows:

New Moon: Lunar surface not visible.

Waxing Crescent Moon: Seen across the Northern Hemisphere, the waxing crescent moon appears as a thin crescent of light on the right side of the lunar surface.

First Quarter Moon: The first quarter moon is exactly that – with 25% of the moon surface of the of the Earth’s lone lunar companion being illuminated.

Waxing Gibbous Moon: (See above)

Full Moon: The entire Earth-facing lunar surface is illuminated

Waning Gibbous Moon: The waning gibbous phase occurs between full moon and the half moon phase.

Third Quarter Moon: The third quarter moon illuminates the opposite quarter of the moon only on the opposite side of the lunar seen in the first quarter moon phase.

Waning Crescent Moon: The waning crescent moon is seen across the Northern Hemisphere and appears as a thin crescent of light on the left side of the lunar surface.

The Waxing Moon as seen from the Wasatch Front, Friday, March 26, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner
The Waxing Gibbous Moon as seen from the Wasatch Front, Friday, March 26, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

To see more cool moon shots and other pics taken by Monico Garza sign up for the SLCScanner Twitter feed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here