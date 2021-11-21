‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ tops North American box office with $44M

Nov. 21 (UPI) — Supernatural comedy “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Eternals” with $10.8 million, followed by “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at No. 3 with $8.1 million, “King Richard” at No. 4 with $5.7 million and “Dune” at No. 5 with $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 6 with $2.8 million, “No Time to Die” at No. 7 with $2.7 million, “The French Dispatch” at No. 8 with $970,000, “Belfast” at No. 9 with $940,000 and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 10 with $890,000.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed approximately $66.6 million, with “Eternals” leading the pack for a second frame.

This weekend’s highest ranking films raked in about $80 million.