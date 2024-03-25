‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ tops weekend box office with $45.2M

March 24 (UPI) — “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $17.6 million is “Dune: Part 2,” followed by “Kung Fu Panda 4” with $16.8 million, “Immaculate” at No. 4 with $5.4 million and “Arthur the King” at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Late Night with the Devil” at No. 6 with $2.8 million, “Imaginary” at No. 7 with $2.8 million, “Love Lies Bleeding” at No. 8 with $1.6 million, “Cabrini” at No. 9 with $1.4 million, and “Bob Marley: One Love” at No. 10 with $1.1 million.