Goo Goo Dolls announce North American summer tour; Utah stop planned

Feb. 4 (UPI) — Goo Goo Dolls have announced a new North American summer tour that will feature special guests Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

The band will be kicking things off on July 23 at the Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time except for the Aug. 13 concert in Vienna, Va., which go on sale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Goo Goo Dolls released in September their latest album “Miracle Pill” which contained the singles “Miracle Pill” and “Fearless.”

The group also released on Tuesday a live concert video for “Autumn Leaves” that was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Here is the full list of dates for Goo Goo Dolls’ 2020 North American summer tour

July 23 — Boise, Idaho at Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 — Portland, Ore., at Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 — Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 31 — Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 1 — Lincoln, Neb., at Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug. 3 — Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

Aug. 5 — Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center

Aug. 6 — Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 7 — Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 9 — Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 — Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 12 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 13 — Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

Aug. 15 — Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 16 — Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 21 — Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa., at TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 23 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 25 — Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily’s Place

Aug. 28 — Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 — Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 2 — Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 — Los Angeles, Calif., at The Greek Theatre