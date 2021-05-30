Grammy winner B.J. Thomas dead at 78

May 30 (UPI) — Five-time Grammy-winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, his representative said. He was 78.

“It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of B.J. Thomas,” his official Facebook page said.

The cause was complications of Stage 4 lung cancer.

The Oklahoma-born singer was known for his 1960s and ’70s hits “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “What Ever Happened to Old Fashioned Love” and “Hooked on a Feeling.”

He also sang the theme song, “As Long as We’ve Got Each Other,” for the 1980s sitcom, Growing Pains, acted in the films, Jory and Jake’s Corner, and penned the autobiography, Home Where I Belong.

The singer is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Gloria Richardson, and their daughters, Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud and Erin Moore.