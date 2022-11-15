Grammys: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead 2023 nominations

Nov. 15 (UPI) — The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr., singers John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo, and other musical artists unveiled the nominees during a livestream event Tuesday.

The 2023 Grammys will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air on CBS. The event will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for “Renaissance.”

The new nominations bring Beyoncé’s lifetime total to 88 nominations, tying with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. If the singer wins four or more awards in 2023, she will surpass late conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time.

Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” his first album in five years. Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven nominations.

Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and BTS.

The 2023 Grammy nominations include:

Album of the year

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Song of the year

“ABCDEFU,” Gayle

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best new artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best music video

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Yet to Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

See the full list of nominations here.