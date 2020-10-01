Gremlin Mickey Rourke exits ‘Masked Singer’

Oct. 1 (UPI) — Actor Mickey Rourke left Season 4 of FOX’s “The Masked Singer” competition series on Wednesday night.

The “9 1/2 Weeks,” “Sin City” and “The Wrestler” star was dressed as a furry gremlin for the show.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program’s judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

“Never happened before on #TheMaskedSinger… but such a great job #MickeyRourke!! Such a pleasure to have you on the show,” Scherzinger tweeted after Rourke took his gremlin head off and quit the show.

E! News reported before the episode aired that one of the costumed contestants was going to unmask him/herself and depart the show.

As a result, no one was voted off the program on Wednesday.

“I’m still in shock,” a viewer tweeted, to which Jeong responded, “Same here.”

Another fan posted, “He really didn’t want to be in that mask another second more lol #TheMaskedSinger,” earning the reply, “Right!” from Cannon.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first disguised celebrity to get the boot last week.