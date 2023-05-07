‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ tops box office with $114M

May 7 (UPI) — Chris Pratt‘s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is another Pratt blockbuster — The Super Mario Bros. Movie — with $18.6 million, followed by Evil Dead Rise at No. 3 with $5.7 million, Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret at No. 4 with $3.4 million and John Wick: Chapter 4 at No. 5 with $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Love Again at No. 6 with $2.2 million, Dungeons & Dragons at No. 7 with $1.5 million, Air at No. 8 with $1.4 million, The Covenant at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Sisu at No. 10 with $1.1 million.