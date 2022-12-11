Handyman sues ‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank

Dec. 11 (UPI) — A handyman has filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, the star of the hit prank film and TV franchise “Jackass,” for emotional distress.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Variety and TMZ, was filed in the Long Beach Superior Court on Friday and alleged that the handyman, Khalil Khan, was “traumatized” after being subject to an elaborate prank.

Khan said in the court documents that he was hired for a repair job on TaskRabbit in October and was asked to fix a dimmer switch at the client’s home.

However, during the repair, the alleged homeowner threatened to beat up Khan if he didn’t fix the dimmer correctly.

Khan alleged that a lamp went out minutes into the repair and a young girl ran into the room accusing him of killing her pony, according to the reports. The alleged homeowner and the girl then reportedly took him to a room where a pony was being kept on a life support machine.

The handyman then looked out the window and saw that his car was towed but when he went to call 911, the homeowner said that he would be arrested for cocaine possession and showed a bag of white powder, according to the lawsuit.

Knoxville then allegedly emerged and revealed that the ordeal was a prank and offered him a few hundred dollars for his role in it.

“But Plaintiff was not amused, and remains unamused,” the lawsuit reads. “He has been badly shaken and traumatized by this episode.”

Khan alleged in the lawsuit that he has since suffered from a lack of sleep, anxiety and emotional distress.