Harvey Weinstein faces 6 new counts of sexual assault in LA

Oct. 3 (UPI) — Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein faces six new charges of sexual assault related to multiple incidents more than a decade ago in Los Angeles, prosecutors announced Friday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey amended an existing criminal complaint against Weinstein to add three counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation — all felonies.

The existing criminal complaint accused him a single count each of forcible rape, forcible copulation and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, and two counts of sexual battery by restraint. All told there are five alleged victims from 2004-13.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

The new charges involve allegations he raped a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel room between September 2004 and September 2005, and raped another woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010, also at a Beverly Hills hotel.

If convicted on all counts in the Los Angeles case, Weinstein faces up to 140 years in prison. He’s currently serving 23 years prison in New York after being convicted of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Los Angeles prosecutors are seeking Weinstein’s extradition from New York for him to face charges. An extradition hearing was scheduled for Dec. 11.