Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to amended LA indictment

Sept. 21 (UPI) — Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Monday to an amended indictment accusing him of sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles.

He entered the not guilty plea in a downtown courtroom on four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual batter by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, KCBS-TV in Los Angeles reported.

A Los Angeles County judge last month dismissed a charge of sexual battery for a 2010 allegation, saying it was beyond the statute of limitations. A grand jury then amended the 11-count indictment Aug. 18.

The case includes accusations he assaulted five women at Los Angeles-area hotels between 2004 and 2013.

Harvey Weinstein is serving 23-year prison sentence following his conviction in February 2020 on criminal sexual conduct and rape charges in New York City. He was extradited to California in July to face separate charges there.

The accusations against Weinstein spearheaded the global #MeToo movement, which has since exposed a number of high-profile figures to similar complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct.