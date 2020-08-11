HBO announces documentary on George Carlin from Judd Apatow

Aug. 10 (UPI) — A new documentary film on late comedian George Carlin is in development with Judd Apatow and his longtime collaborator Michael Bonfiglio directing, HBO announced on Monday.

The project, from HBO Documentary Films in association with Rise Films and Apatow Productions, will feature conversations with Carlin’s family and friends, moments from his stand-up specials, television appearances and footage from his personal archive.

Apatow and Bonfiglio are also working with editor Joe Beshenkovsky on the film, reuniting the creative team behind Emmy-winning HBO documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

Carlin was a celebrated comedian, actor, critic and author who headlined 14 stand-up specials on HBO and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times.

Carlin died at the age of 71 in 2008 from heart failure.

“George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work,” Apatow said in a statement.

“Having been the public keeper of my dad’s legacy these last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of the right people appearing at the right moment to give the documentary telling of my father’s story what it deserves – an honoring of his comedic genius and unique cultural impact, while not shying away from his personal struggles and humanity,” Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin said in a statement.

“May the comedy gods smile up at us as we endeavor to share my dad’s heart, mind and genius with the world,” she continued.