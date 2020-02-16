HBO Max drops teaser for its programming slate

Feb. 16 (UPI) — WarnerMedia has released an online a teaser for its upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

Friday’s 30-second preview offered a glimpse of the programming slate it will offer when it officially launches in May.

This will be the streaming home of “Friends,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and movies including “Joker,” “The Matrix,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Casablanca” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

HBO Max social accounts also featured a Valentine’s Day poem that reads: “Roses are red, the TARDIS is blue, HBO Max brings the familiar and new. An offering so epic, starting with a Big Bang, as well as your faves, like that Central Perk gang. From Westworld to South Park to Silicon Valley, we’ll never forget When Harry Met Sally. They say in love and war, all is fair, even pick-up lines from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

It continues: “Classic romances with familiar refrains, ‘We’ll Always Have Paris,’ ‘I’m Singin’ in the Rain…’ Between all of these films and all of these shows, nobody does relationships like Game of Thrones. In just a few months, give it a try, get swept up in the drama with a Pretty Little Lie. A destination for all, where everyone can meet, like Bert, Ernie, and Elmo from Sesame Street. A place with so much, where Godzilla saves the day, sit back, stay tuned, it’s all coming in May.”