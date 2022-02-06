HBO orders Season 3 of Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’

Feb. 5 (UPI) — HBO has announced it renewed its Zendaya drama, “Euphoria,” for a third season.

Starring Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams, the eighth and final episode of Season 2 is set to air on Feb. 27.

The young-adult show about love, loss and addiction was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president for HBO Programming, said in a statement Friday.