Helen Mirren hosting ‘Harry Potter’ TV competition

Sept. 16 (UPI) — WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that Helen Mirren will host “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.”

The four-part competition series, based on the J.K. Rowling books and movies, will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS.

Mirren, who saw her British acting colleagues play roles as teachers at Hogwarts wizarding school, said she was happy to finally join the franchise.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” Mirren said in a statement. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

WarnerMedia did not release details of the competition. However, fans know Hogwarts divides its school into four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first film adaptation, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The seven books eventually became eight movies, with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” split into a two part finale.

HBO Max will celebrate the anniversary with a televised special. The special will tape later in September and air on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, then stream on HBO Max.