Hogle Zoo to reopen Saturday with restrictions in place

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 2, with restrictions in place, in accordance with the State of Utah and Salt Lake County.

A statement released by the zoo outlines the modifications, which are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. Modifications include:

Restricting the numbers of guests entering the Zoo per day in order to comply with social distancing requirements

Zoo tickets must be purchased on the Zoo’s website prior to arrival.

Guests will purchase tickets for a particular time slot and can only enter during their 30-minute window.

All guests should be prepared to bring their own face masks that cover their nose and mouth and will be required to wear masks at all times (except when dining), as required by Salt Lake County.

The Zoo’s indoor exhibits, playgrounds, train and carousel remain closed.

Zoo guests will follow a one-way path through the Zoo to ensure proper distancing.

Food and dining options will be walk-up and outdoor only.

If guests have questions, they can visit hoglezoo.org or call 801-584-1767.

Hogle Zoo members will not need to purchase a ticket, but must follow the same process, and must bring the ticket with them to the Zoo and present their membership pass to gain entry, the statement says.

“After 50 long days, we are very happy to reopen Utah’s Hogle Zoo to the public,” said Steve Burns, President/CEO, in a prepared statement. “The staff and the animals will be happy to see you.

“In order to keep our guests, staff and animals healthy, we will ask our guests to follow the rules while they are here. Together, we will get to stay open. I also want to thank the community for all its support and the Zoo staff for pulling together to get through a situation we could never have imagined.”

Zoo hours of operation, starting Saturday, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.