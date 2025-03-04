Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe rebounding after health setback

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe is gaining some weight after struggling with health issues.

Nguvu, born Feb. 7, had been failing to gain weight after difficulties nursing, the Zoo reported on social media on Friday.

“Hogle Zoo’s animal care and health teams have been working tirelessly in the giraffe barn, providing constant care for Nguvu,” the post said. “Supportive care includes encouraging him to approach keeper staff, attempting to bottle feed, and administering diluted milk supplements and electrolyte liquids.”

Today, Tuesday, there’s Hogle Zoo Nguvu update:

“Last week, we shared that Nguvu, a 3-week-old giraffe calf, has been facing complications with nursing and has not gained the expected weight for his age, requiring our team’s intervention in providing adequate nutrition,” the update says.

“Over the weekend, our care team observed him nursing more frequently, and he’s gained a few pounds! He’s been voluntarily stepping onto the scale as he participates in his care, allowing our team to monitor his progress.

“While Nguvu’s progress is encouraging, he’s still receiving intensive care and monitoring as we look for regular nursing and continued weight gain. Thank you for your many supportive messages and for keeping Nguvu in your thoughts.”

