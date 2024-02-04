Idaho Falls Zoo tortoise dies at 150

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho Falls celebrity has died after a life estimated at a century and a half.

“Butros, one of our beloved Aldabra tortoises, passed on earlier this month,” says an Idaho Falls Zoo statement issued on Feb. 1.

“He spent his many days enjoying the simple things in life: a pool to soak in, sun to bathe in and snacks of willow, hay, lettuce and the occasional carrot.

Many will remember him and his friend Omar from Behind the Scenes Tours or Keeper Chats in front of their habitat.”

Idaho falls is a bit more than a two hours drive northward from Logan. Those wishing to deliver condolences in person to Omar will find the approximately 300-animal Zoo at 2940 Carnival Way.

For reference, Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City is home to about 800 animals.

“After a long life of around 150 years, he spent his final months under the watchful and devoted care of the animal care staff and veterinary team,” says the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Butros tribute. “May his slow and steady journey remind us all to appreciate the simple things!

“And don’t worry, Omar is doing great!”