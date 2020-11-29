Idris Elba to interview Paul McCartney for BBC special

Nov. 28 (UPI) — “Luther” and “The Suicide Squad” star Idris Elba is set to interview rock ‘n’ roll icon Paul McCartney for a new BBC television special.

“The show will span Paul’s incredible history-making journey right up to the present day, as he continues to influence new generations, including Paul’s solo material and collaborations,” a network press release said.

“Paul will talk about his writing process which has produced some of the best loved and most performed songs ever.

“Idris will seek to find out what inspires Paul to continue to innovate creatively, on the eve of the release of his 26th post-Beatles album ‘McCartney III,’ the third album in a trilogy of classics featuring Paul playing every instrument and writing and recording every song.”

The 60-minute program is to be recorded in London. It is scheduled to air some time in December.

“Excited for this…” Elba tweeted, along with a link to the BBC’s announcement about the project.