iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Hillary Clinton, Will Ferrell to appear

Jan. 19 (UPI) — Hillary Clinton, Will Ferrell, Laverne Cox and more will be making special guest appearances during the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday.

Questlove, Gwen Stefani, Charlamagne Tha God, Adam Devine, Jill Scott, Aaron Mahnke, Anders Holm, Baratunde Thurston, Blake Anderson, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers from Las Culturistas, Dan Patrick, Holly Frey, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, Kyle Newacheck, Nikki Glasser, Obamas Other Daughters, Roy Wood Jr, Tenderfoot TV and more will also be making special appearances.

The virtual event, which celebrates the best in podcasting, will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages starting at 9 p.m. EST. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide starting at 9 p.m. local time.

Stefani will be on hand to present the new Seneca Women Podcast Award to spoken word poet, performer and host Amena Brown of “HER with Amena Brown” fame. The award honors women who are using their voice to amplify the voices of other women.

“Office Ladies” from former “Office” stars Jena Fischer and Angela Kinsey, leads all contenders with four nominations including Podcast of the Year and Best Comedy Podcast.

“Bunga Bunga,” “Dolly Parton‘s America,” “Nice White Parents,” “Reply All,” “Stuff You Should Know,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Daily,” “The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos” and “Wind of Change” are also nominated for Podcast of the Year.