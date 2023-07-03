‘Indiana Jones’ tops North American box office with $60M

By
United Press International
-
Left to right, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

July 3 (UPI) — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The adventure comedy is Harrison Ford‘s fifth and final outing at the titular, swashbuckling archeologist.

Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with $11.5 million, followed by Elemental at No. 3 with $11.3 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 4 with $7.5 million and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 5 with $7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken at No. 6 with $5.2 million, The Little Mermaid at No. 7 with $5.2 million, The Flash at No. 8 with $5 million, Asteroid City at No. 9 with $3.8 million and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

