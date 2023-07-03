‘Indiana Jones’ tops North American box office with $60M

July 3 (UPI) — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The adventure comedy is Harrison Ford‘s fifth and final outing at the titular, swashbuckling archeologist.

Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with $11.5 million, followed by Elemental at No. 3 with $11.3 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 4 with $7.5 million and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 5 with $7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken at No. 6 with $5.2 million, The Little Mermaid at No. 7 with $5.2 million, The Flash at No. 8 with $5 million, Asteroid City at No. 9 with $3.8 million and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 at No. 10 with $1.8 million.