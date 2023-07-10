‘Insidious’ tops the North American box office with $32.7M

July 9 (UPI) — Insidious: The Red Door — a horror tale starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $32.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with $26.5 million, followed by Sound of Freedom at No. 3 with $18.2 million, Elemental at No. 4 with $9.6 million and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 5 with $8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Joy Ride at No. 6 with $5.9 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 7 with $5.3 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 8 with $5 million, The Little Mermaid at No. 9 with $3.5 million and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken at No. 10 with $2.8 million.