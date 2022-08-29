‘Invitation’ tops North American box office with $7M

Aug. 28 (UPI) — “The Invitation,” a horror movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Bullet Train” with $5.6 million, followed by “Beast” at No. 3 with $4.9 million, “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 4 with $4.8 million and “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 6 with $4.2 million, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” at No. 7 with $2.9 million, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 8 with $2.74 million, “Thor: Love & Thunder” at No. 9 with $2.7 million and “Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 10 with $2.3 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $69.3 million, while this weekend’s Top 10 raked in about $41.7 million.