J. Cole’s ‘Off-Season’ tops U.S. album chart

May 29 (UPI) — Rapper, singer and songwriter J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty,” followed by Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Black Keys’ Delta “Kream” at No. 6, Justin Bieber’s “Justice” at No. 7, DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled at No. 8, Alan Jackson’s “Where Have You Gone” at No. 9 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon” at No. 10.