‘Jackass Forever’ tops the North American box office with $23.5M

Feb. 6 (UPI) — “Jackass Forever” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.5 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Moonfall” with $10 million, followed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 3 with $9.6 million, “Scream” at No. 4 with $4.7 million and “Sing 2” at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The King’s Man” at No. 6 with $1.2 million, “Redeeming Love” at No. 7 with $1 million, “American Underdog” at No. 8 with $800,000, “The 355” at No. 9 with $700,000 and “The Wolf and the Lion” at No 10 with $675,000.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $31.5 million. This weekend’s racked up about $56.4 million.