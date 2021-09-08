Janet Jackson explores life, career in new teaser for ‘Janet’ documentary

Sept. 7 (UPI) — Janet Jackson looks back on her life and career in the new teaser trailer for her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary special titled “Janet.”

The music icon uploaded the teaser to her Instagram account on Monday. The clip contains archival concert footage and home movies featuring her late brother Michael Jackson and late father Joe Jackson.

Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and Missy Elliott appear in the trailer and discuss Janet Jackson’s impact.

“This is my story told by me, not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me,” Janet Jackson says.

“Janet” will air on Lifetime and A&E over two nights in January. Ben Hirsch is serving as director.

The documentary is timed with the 40th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled debut album.