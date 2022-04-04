Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ tops North American box office with $39.1M

By
United Press International
-
Jared Leto's "Morbius" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 3 (UPI) — Jared Leto’s vampire saga “Morbius” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39.1 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Lost City” with $14.8 million, followed by “The Batman” at No. 3 with $10.8 million, “Uncharted” at No. 4 with $3.6 million and “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” at No. 5 with $2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are RRR at No. 6 with $1.6 million, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 7 with $1.4 million, “Dog” at No. 8 with $1.3 million, “X” at No. 9 with $1.021 million and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at No. 10 with $1.011.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $76.6 million, compared with last weekend’s box-office take of $78.5 million.

The Lost City was No. 1 lst weekend with $31 million in receipts.

