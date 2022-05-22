Jason Momoa will star in a new film for Universal titled “Shots! Shots! Shots!.” File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

ay 20 (UPI) — Jason Momoa is attached to star in a action-comedy film that has been acquired by Universal Pictures titled “Shots! Shots! Shots!”

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film is described as a family-centric adventure.

Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is also producing with his partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback (“Aladdin,” “The Two Popes”).

Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows (“The Package”) are penning the script. No director has been set.

Momoa is currently filming “Fast X,” the tenth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” series. Charlize Theron released in April photos of herself on the set of the action sequel with Momoa.

Momoa will also return as DC’s Aquaman in sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.