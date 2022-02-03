Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Jeff Zucker resigned as president of CNN in a surprise announcement late Wednesday morning, doing so in an email to employees, because of a previously undisclosed relationship with a female worker.

Zucker said he had declined to reveal the “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, which lead to the firing of the on-air star.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” Zucker said in the letter, posted by CNN’s media reporter Brian Stelter. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not reveal the name of the person but said he had worked with her for more than 20 years.

Stelter confirmed the colleague as Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. He said Gollust is remaining at CNN.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time,” Allison Gollust says in a statement posted by Stelter.

“I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

CNN has not announced who will replace Zucker as president.