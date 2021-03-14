Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez deny breakup buzz

March 13 (UPI) — Entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez on Saturday denied media reports stating they have broken up after about four years of dating.

CNN, People.com, E! News and the New York Post each cited unnamed sources as confirming Friday that the celebrity couple had ended their two-year engagement.

But the celebrities issued a statement to CNN Saturday morning saying they are still together and “working through some things.”

The breakup buzz came after the couple twice postponed their wedding.

“You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19,” Rodriguez said in January on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear.”

Rodriguez, 45, was out sailing in Miami on Friday, while Lopez, 51, was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Caribbean.

Lopez is divorced from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Anthony is the father of her 13-year-old twins.

Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis 2002-08. They are the parents of a daughters, ages 12 and 16.