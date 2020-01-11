Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher to star in Disney+ film ‘Godmothered’

Jan. 10 (UPI) — Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher have joined the cast of a new Disney+ comedy film.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that Bell, 35, and Fisher, 43, will star in the upcoming movie “Godmothered.”

Sharon McGuire, the director of the “Bridget Jones”films, will helm the new movie. Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack co-wrote the script.

“Godmothered” follows a young and unskilled fairy godmother (Bell), who tracks down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. The character discovers the girl is now a grown woman (Fisher) with different needs.

Bell confirmed her casting in a tweet Thursday.

“So excited to play a fairy godmother,” she wrote, adding several hearts and a fairy emoji.

“Godmothered” is being developed by Disney’s live-action team, run by motion picture production president Sean Bailey. Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Pictures will produce, with production to begin later this month.

Bell recently starred in the Amazon film “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” She is known for playing Jillian Belk on the Comedy Central series “Workaholics” and Dixie on the HBO series “Eastbound & Down.”

Fisher will also star in the upcoming movie “Greed.” She is known for the films “Wedding Crashers” and “Grimsby,” and played Rebel Alley on “Arrested Development.”